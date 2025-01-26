Community Unites Against Toxic Waste in Pithampur
Residents in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, are protesting against the disposal of toxic waste linked to the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. A torch rally was held to express dissatisfaction, as authorities conduct an awareness drive. Calls for relocation of the waste are gaining momentum, amidst assurances of safe disposal.
- Country:
- India
Residents of Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh have taken to the streets in protest against the disposal of toxic waste, remnants of the catastrophic 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. A torch rally, spanning four kilometers, underscored the community's strong opposition to the waste management plans.
The toxic incident, which occurred on December 2-3, 1984, involved a leak of methyl isocyanate gas from the Union Carbide pesticide factory, inflicting massive casualties and long-term health issues. The present conflict arose after 337 tonnes of hazardous waste from the shuttered facility were transported to Pithampur for disposal.
Despite ongoing protests, authorities maintain the disposal process is safe, citing scientific methods endorsed by a court order. However, local leaders, including MLA Kameshwar Dodiyar, insist that the waste should be relocated elsewhere, even as state efforts to assure the public continue through awareness campaigns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Protests Erupt Over Controversial Appointments at Ernakulam Angamaly Archdiocese
BPSC Exam Controversy Sparks Legal Notices and Protests
Prashant Kishor's Fasting Protest: A Battle for Bihar's Aspirants
Invest Madhya Pradesh: Global Summit Boosts State Industrialization
Protests Erupt Over Alleged Medical Negligence in West Bengal Hospital