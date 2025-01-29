Mystery Surrounds Tigress Death in Kanha Tiger Reserve

A somber discovery was made in Kanha Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh, as a two-year-old tigress was found dead, officials announced on Wednesday.

The carcass was located in the Parsa tola area by a patrolling team, raising concerns among conservationists and officials.

Kanha Tiger Reserve's field director, Ravindra Mani Tripathi, stated that while the body parts of the tigress remained intact, further examination is required to determine the cause of death. An investigation is currently underway to solve the mystery surrounding the young tigress's demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)