Mystery Surrounds Tigress Death in Kanha Tiger Reserve

Authorities discovered the carcass of a two-year-old tigress in Madhya Pradesh's Kanha Tiger Reserve. The forest officials are investigating the cause of death, noting that the body was found intact. The incident was reported by the reserve's field director, Ravindra Mani Tripathi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandla | Updated: 29-01-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A somber discovery was made in Kanha Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh, as a two-year-old tigress was found dead, officials announced on Wednesday.

The carcass was located in the Parsa tola area by a patrolling team, raising concerns among conservationists and officials.

Kanha Tiger Reserve's field director, Ravindra Mani Tripathi, stated that while the body parts of the tigress remained intact, further examination is required to determine the cause of death. An investigation is currently underway to solve the mystery surrounding the young tigress's demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

