Jharkhand Warms Up: Relief from the Cold Snap
Jharkhand experiences a warm-up as temperatures rise above 10 degrees Celsius, providing relief from recent chilly conditions. This trend is expected to continue over the coming days, with slight fluctuations. The region will see dry weather and partial clouds, affecting temperatures minimally until early February.
Jharkhand residents are experiencing a welcome respite from the recent chilly weather as temperatures have risen above 10 degrees Celsius across most of the state. This warming trend is expected to persist, as reported by weather officials on Thursday.
Abhishek Anand, the Ranchi Meteorological Centre in-charge, predicted that minimum temperatures could increase by as much as four degrees Celsius over the next couple of days, remaining stable thereafter for an additional two days.
Forecasts also indicate dry weather and partial cloud cover, which are unlikely to significantly impact temperatures. The maximum temperature is expected to rise further in early February.
(With inputs from agencies.)
