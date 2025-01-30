Seismic Surge: Taiwan's Earthquake Watch

Taiwan was hit by a magnitude 5.6 earthquake on Thursday morning, with the epicenter in Chiayi county's Dapu township. The tremors are part of a series of quakes affecting the island, raising concerns about more seismic activity in the near future, according to experts.

The primary quake, which occurred at 10:11 am, registered at a depth of 10 kilometers and caused buildings in Taipei to sway slightly. A dozen smaller aftershocks were recorded shortly after. These quakes follow a magnitude 6.4 event from January, which resulted in minor injuries and structural damage in Dapu.

Taiwan's geography on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" makes it prone to frequent seismic events. The island has enforced stricter building regulations and conducts regular public education campaigns to enhance earthquake preparedness. Despite the recent activity, no damage or casualties have been immediately reported.

