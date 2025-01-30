Left Menu

Choking on Tehran's Toxic Smog: A Nation's Silent Struggle

Iranian cities face severe air pollution, particularly during winter, due to old vehicles and dirty fuel. This has led to increased respiratory illnesses, shuttered schools, and thousands hospitalized. Despite having vast gas reserves, Iran uses harmful mazut fuel due to sanctions. Authorities aim to shift towards renewables.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The air pollution crisis in Iran has reached alarming levels, sending thousands of residents to hospitals. The thick smog enveloping cities like Tehran, Isfahan, and Mashhad has led to school closures and notable public health scares, as residents grapple with the toxic environment.

Tehran's air quality is alarmingly poor, often ranking among the world's worst. The pollution is primarily attributable to outdated automobiles and low-quality fuel like mazut, which fills the air with hazardous particles. This has caused a spike in respiratory diseases and hospitalizations, with Iranian children particularly vulnerable.

Despite possessing the world's second-largest gas reserves, Iran relies on burning mazut due to external economic sanctions. Government officials express intentions to transition towards renewable energy solutions such as solar and wind. However, progress remains painfully slow, as years of neglected policies continue to impact citizens' health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

