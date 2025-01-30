Left Menu

Karnataka Unveils Satellite Township Project to Decongest Bengaluru

The Karnataka cabinet has approved a project to develop satellite townships around Bengaluru to alleviate congestion. Key areas include Devanahalli and Nelamangala with improved road and rail links. A strategic committee will oversee implementation, and international standards will guide township design.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:54 IST
Karnataka Unveils Satellite Township Project to Decongest Bengaluru
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka cabinet has taken significant steps to ease the congestion in Bengaluru by approving the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Suburban project. This ambitious initiative aims to develop areas like Devanahalli and Nelamangala into satellite townships with enhanced road and rail connectivity.

Minister H K Patil emphasized the project's role in alleviating Bengaluru's overpopulation, with the government's plans including creating sustainable infrastructure and employment opportunities in the region. Development authority will manage all township activities within the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region.

Additionally, a high-level committee will ensure the project's execution, while global expertise will be sought to meet international design standards. This effort underscores Karnataka's commitment to urban development and improving the quality of life for its residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025