Karnataka Unveils Satellite Township Project to Decongest Bengaluru
The Karnataka cabinet has approved a project to develop satellite townships around Bengaluru to alleviate congestion. Key areas include Devanahalli and Nelamangala with improved road and rail links. A strategic committee will oversee implementation, and international standards will guide township design.
The Karnataka cabinet has taken significant steps to ease the congestion in Bengaluru by approving the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Suburban project. This ambitious initiative aims to develop areas like Devanahalli and Nelamangala into satellite townships with enhanced road and rail connectivity.
Minister H K Patil emphasized the project's role in alleviating Bengaluru's overpopulation, with the government's plans including creating sustainable infrastructure and employment opportunities in the region. Development authority will manage all township activities within the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region.
Additionally, a high-level committee will ensure the project's execution, while global expertise will be sought to meet international design standards. This effort underscores Karnataka's commitment to urban development and improving the quality of life for its residents.
