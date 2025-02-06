Left Menu

Madhav National Park to Become Ninth Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh

Madhav National Park in Shivpuri is set to become the ninth tiger reserve in Madhya Pradesh. The proposal was approved by NTCA's technical committee, and the state government's approval is pending. The park, home to three tigers and two cubs, will expand over 1200 square kilometres.

  • Country:
  • India

Madhav National Park in Shivpuri district is on the verge of becoming the ninth tiger reserve in Madhya Pradesh, according to an announcement made by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority's technical committee has greenlit the proposal, pending the final approval from the state government.

The park, currently home to three tigers and two cubs, plans to expand its territory by over 1200 square kilometres to better accommodate the growing population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

