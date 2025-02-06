Madhav National Park to Become Ninth Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh

Madhav National Park in Shivpuri district is on the verge of becoming the ninth tiger reserve in Madhya Pradesh, according to an announcement made by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority's technical committee has greenlit the proposal, pending the final approval from the state government.

The park, currently home to three tigers and two cubs, plans to expand its territory by over 1200 square kilometres to better accommodate the growing population.

