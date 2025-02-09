Left Menu

Avian Flu Alert: Culling at Ranchi Poultry Farm

An outbreak of avian flu at a Ranchi poultry farm resulted in the culling of 325 birds. The affected zone was sanitized, and authorities set up a control room for monitoring. The Union Ministry advised taking all precautionary measures, including mapping surveillance areas and issuing advisories.

In Ranchi, a total of 325 birds were culled following an avian influenza case at Birsa Agriculture University's poultry farm, officials reported. A full sanitation of the affected area was conducted, assuaging concerns of widespread panic in the region, according to District Animal Husbandry Officer Kavindra Nath Singh.

Authorities plan to map and designate areas within a one-kilometer radius as infected zones, while locations within ten kilometers will be placed under close watch, Singh stated. The death of about 150 guinea fowls over the past three weeks led to the discovery of the H5N1 virus, verified by tests conducted at ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases.

The Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying mandated swift precautionary actions, including setting up restricted zones and halting bird sales, as well as establishing a control room operational from Monday, ensuring containment of the virus's spread.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

