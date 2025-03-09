Alarm Raised Over Bird Flu Outbreak in Bokaro
A bird flu outbreak caused by the H5N1 strain has been reported in Bokaro, Jharkhand, following a similar incident in Ranchi. The virus led to the death of 250 birds at a government poultry farm. Measures include culling, area surveillance, and banning poultry sales in affected zones.
A bird flu outbreak has emerged in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, following a similar incident in Ranchi that required the culling of 5,500 birds. State officials confirmed the presence of the H5N1 strain of avian influenza on March 7, prompting immediate containment actions.
The infected area, a government poultry farm in Bokaro's Sector 12, reported the deaths of around 250 birds. In response, the administration culled 46 remaining birds and destroyed 506 eggs and substantial poultry feed under directives from the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying.
Officials have designated a 1-km radius around the epicenter as infected and a 10-km radius as a surveillance zone, halting poultry transactions and initiating awareness campaigns. The outbreak earlier affected Birsa Agriculture University in Ranchi, necessitating comprehensive containment measures to prevent further spread.
