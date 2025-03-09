Himachal's Infrastructure Boost: Underground Utility Duct Project in Shimla

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, conducted an inspection of the ongoing underground utility duct project in Shimla, according to a statement released on Sunday.

The project, valued at Rs 146.34 crore, runs from Chhota Shimla to Willy Park, and includes the placement of crucial utilities such as water pipelines, electricity lines, and fiber cables.

Intended to boost the city's infrastructure and enhance its visual appeal, the project aims to reduce public inconvenience during its construction phase, Sukhu emphasized during his Saturday site visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)