ISRO's Historic SpaDeX Mission: Paving Path for Future Space Endeavors

ISRO successfully undocked the SpaDeX satellites, marking a significant achievement in space technology. The operation lays groundwork for future ambitious missions, including Chandrayaan 4 and Gaganyaan. The achievement is a testament to India's growing capabilities in space exploration and engineering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 23:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) marked a monumental achievement by successfully undocking the SpaDeX satellites, a pivotal step for future missions, including lunar exploration and human spaceflight. This ambitious operation underscores ISRO's growing capabilities in space technology.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh celebrated the achievement on social media, highlighting it as a landmark accomplishment that lays down the foundation for projects like the Bharatiya Antriksha Station and Chandrayaan 4. The undocking operation, conducted in a 460-km orbit, was hailed as a smooth success on its very first attempt.

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan echoed the sentiments, applauding the diligent efforts leading to this success. The successful undocking has demonstrated a cost-effective approach to space docking technology, accentuating India's prowess in the space sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

