Ropeway Turmoil: Barsana Temple Incident Sparks Safety Concerns
Three ropeway trolleys crashed at Barsana's Radha Rani Temple, causing injuries but no casualties. The incident happened due to a power supply disruption, leading to uncontrolled descent. Operations are suspended pending investigation by experts. The Mathura-Vrindavan Development Authority has launched an inquiry to ensure future safety.
- Country:
- India
Three ropeway trolleys at Barsana's Radha Rani Temple lost control and crashed into the base station, causing panic among passengers. Although there were no major injuries, some individuals sustained minor ones as glass panes and frames shattered, officials reported on Wednesday.
The ropeway, designed to ease pilgrim access to the temple atop Brahmanchal Hill, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on March 7. On Tuesday, a power interruption caused the motor to stall, resulting in the trolleys' rapid descent and subsequent collision.
Operations have halted for an investigation by experts from Kolkata. The Mathura-Vrindavan Development Authority is also conducting an inquiry to prevent future incidents. Ropeway service will resume only after receiving necessary safety clearances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
FBI Official Retires Amid Tensions Over January 6 Investigation
Controversy Arises as Ex-CM's Daughter Caught in Viral Video Incident
Inmate Found Dead in Jharkhand Jail: Tragic Incident Sparks Investigation
Uproar in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Over Spitting Incident
Tragic Incident: Boy Drowns in Septic Tank Pit in Uttar Pradesh