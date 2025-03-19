Ropeway Turmoil: Barsana Temple Incident Sparks Safety Concerns

Three ropeway trolleys at Barsana's Radha Rani Temple lost control and crashed into the base station, causing panic among passengers. Although there were no major injuries, some individuals sustained minor ones as glass panes and frames shattered, officials reported on Wednesday.

The ropeway, designed to ease pilgrim access to the temple atop Brahmanchal Hill, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on March 7. On Tuesday, a power interruption caused the motor to stall, resulting in the trolleys' rapid descent and subsequent collision.

Operations have halted for an investigation by experts from Kolkata. The Mathura-Vrindavan Development Authority is also conducting an inquiry to prevent future incidents. Ropeway service will resume only after receiving necessary safety clearances.

(With inputs from agencies.)