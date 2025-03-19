Brick & Bolt: Pioneers of Transparent Construction Innovation
Brick & Bolt, a tech-enabled construction company in India, has been awarded the 'Most Trusted Tech-Enabled Construction Company' accolade at the ETNOW Business Conclave & Awards 2025. The company excels in transforming the construction industry with technology, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and quality in project completion. Founded in 2018, it continues to innovate with advanced tech solutions.
Brick & Bolt, a leading tech-enabled construction firm based in India, proudly secured the esteemed title of 'Most Trusted Tech-Enabled Construction Company' at the ETNOW Business Conclave & Awards 2025.
This accolade underscores Brick & Bolt's dedication to fundamentally transforming the construction industry landscape by harnessing cutting-edge technology to solve chronic issues such as transparency, accountability, and project efficiency.
Founded in 2018, the company has completed over 7,000 projects and aims to expand further across India, focusing on enhancing customer experiences through innovative approaches and tech-driven solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
