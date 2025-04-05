Tortoise Triumph: Rehabilitating the Indian Star Tortoise

A significant initiative to rehabilitate and release Indian star tortoises into their natural habitat saw 340 of them returned to the wild in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district. Official announcements on Saturday celebrated this milestone in the Turtle Rehabilitation Project (TRP), a joint venture between the Maharashtra Forest Department and RESQ Charitable Trust aimed at addressing the adverse impact of illegal wildlife trade.

The release is one of the largest organized efforts of its kind in the area, following an intensive rehab process that commenced in late 2024. Out of 441 tortoises admitted, approximately 80% have survived and completed medical care, quarantine, and environmental acclimatization. Ongoing rehabilitation for the remaining tortoises continues, with future releases anticipated.

The Wildlife Transit Treatment Centre in Pune played a crucial role, creating conditions similar to the natural habitat. The tortoises' journey to Chandrapur marked a 900-kilometer trek, bringing them to an area with a suitable environment. Forest officials report promising reintegration, evidenced by breeding and growing populations, underscoring a strategic approach to combat illegal trafficking.

