Left Menu

Tortoise Triumph: Rehabilitating the Indian Star Tortoise

340 Indian star tortoises were released into the Chandrapur forest, marking a significant achievement for the Turtle Rehabilitation Project. This effort highlights a collaboration between the Maharashtra Forest Department and RESQ Charitable Trust to combat illegal wildlife trade through sustainable rehabilitation and release programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandrapur | Updated: 05-04-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 21:06 IST
Tortoise Triumph: Rehabilitating the Indian Star Tortoise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant initiative to rehabilitate and release Indian star tortoises into their natural habitat saw 340 of them returned to the wild in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district. Official announcements on Saturday celebrated this milestone in the Turtle Rehabilitation Project (TRP), a joint venture between the Maharashtra Forest Department and RESQ Charitable Trust aimed at addressing the adverse impact of illegal wildlife trade.

The release is one of the largest organized efforts of its kind in the area, following an intensive rehab process that commenced in late 2024. Out of 441 tortoises admitted, approximately 80% have survived and completed medical care, quarantine, and environmental acclimatization. Ongoing rehabilitation for the remaining tortoises continues, with future releases anticipated.

The Wildlife Transit Treatment Centre in Pune played a crucial role, creating conditions similar to the natural habitat. The tortoises' journey to Chandrapur marked a 900-kilometer trek, bringing them to an area with a suitable environment. Forest officials report promising reintegration, evidenced by breeding and growing populations, underscoring a strategic approach to combat illegal trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025