Tensions Rise as North Korean Soldiers Cross Demilitarized Zone

South Korea's military reported a volatile incident on Tuesday when its forces fired warning shots at North Korean soldiers who breached the military demarcation line. The North Korean troops retreated after the warning, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

This incursion occurred around 5:00 pm local time, when approximately 10 North Korean soldiers crossed into the eastern area of the demilitarized zone (DMZ), prompting immediate response from the South's military, as stated in a communication to reporters.

The incursion follows a report by the South's military on Monday, revealing that around 1,500 North Koreans were engaged in military exercises within the DMZ, performing tasks such as installing barbed wire. Both Koreas are engaged in an uneasy truce since the Korean War concluded with an armistice, not a peace treaty.

