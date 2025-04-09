Left Menu

Scorching Heatwave: India's Rising Temperatures and Its Impact

Many regions in India, including Gujarat and Rajasthan, are facing extreme heat as temperatures soared above 43 degrees Celsius. The heatwave is expected to ease from April 10, but a new wave is anticipated mid-April. Health experts warn of increased heat-related risks, exacerbated by climate change.

Amidst the blazing sun, at least 26 weather stations across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh reported maximum temperatures soaring to or above 43 degrees Celsius. The scorching heatwave held its grip over the regions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi wasn't spared either, with four weather stations experiencing heatwave conditions. Gujarat's Kandla recorded an intense 45.6 degrees Celsius, marking the nation's highest temperature for the day.

In a stark warning, experts highlighted the increasing frequency and intensity of heatwaves due to climate change, urging immediate attention to the health and welfare of those most vulnerable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

