Scorching Heatwave: India's Rising Temperatures and Its Impact

Amidst the blazing sun, at least 26 weather stations across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh reported maximum temperatures soaring to or above 43 degrees Celsius. The scorching heatwave held its grip over the regions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi wasn't spared either, with four weather stations experiencing heatwave conditions. Gujarat's Kandla recorded an intense 45.6 degrees Celsius, marking the nation's highest temperature for the day.

In a stark warning, experts highlighted the increasing frequency and intensity of heatwaves due to climate change, urging immediate attention to the health and welfare of those most vulnerable.

(With inputs from agencies.)