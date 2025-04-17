Pioneering Journey of Olive Ridley Turtle Unveils New Research Horizons

In an unprecedented event, an Olive Ridley turtle has laid eggs on both the east and west coasts of India, sparking significant interest from marine researchers. Tagged at Wheelers Island, Odisha, in March 2021, the turtle traversed approximately 3,600 kilometers to Guhagar beach, Maharashtra, marking a first in recorded history.

The discovery was made during routine monitoring by turtle nest managers on January 27, 2023. Notably, the turtle bore a tag marked with ZSI and the number 03233. This journey disrupts traditional beliefs about the migratory patterns of these creatures and calls for a more comprehensive study of their behavior.

Experts emphasize the significance of this finding for understanding Olive Ridley turtles' migratory and reproductive habits. With this unique case, conservationists see the necessity for enhanced tagging efforts to chart these marine species' intricate movements more accurately. It's a pivotal moment for expanding our knowledge of such itinerant marine life.

(With inputs from agencies.)