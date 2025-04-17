Left Menu

Pioneering Journey of Olive Ridley Turtle Unveils New Research Horizons

An Olive Ridley turtle has become the first of its kind to lay eggs on both India's east and west coasts, prompting vital research into its migration. Tagged in Odisha, it swam 3,600 kilometers to Maharashtra, challenging assumptions about their nesting. This event underscores the need for extensive scientific study.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kendrapara/Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 20:51 IST
Pioneering Journey of Olive Ridley Turtle Unveils New Research Horizons
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented event, an Olive Ridley turtle has laid eggs on both the east and west coasts of India, sparking significant interest from marine researchers. Tagged at Wheelers Island, Odisha, in March 2021, the turtle traversed approximately 3,600 kilometers to Guhagar beach, Maharashtra, marking a first in recorded history.

The discovery was made during routine monitoring by turtle nest managers on January 27, 2023. Notably, the turtle bore a tag marked with ZSI and the number 03233. This journey disrupts traditional beliefs about the migratory patterns of these creatures and calls for a more comprehensive study of their behavior.

Experts emphasize the significance of this finding for understanding Olive Ridley turtles' migratory and reproductive habits. With this unique case, conservationists see the necessity for enhanced tagging efforts to chart these marine species' intricate movements more accurately. It's a pivotal moment for expanding our knowledge of such itinerant marine life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025