Delhi Fights Back: Crackdown on Illegal Meat Shops and Dhabas

Delhi's fight against unauthorized commercial establishments intensified as Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced a crackdown on illegal meat shops and dhabas in the capital's residential areas.

During a recent inspection in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden, Sirsa identified significant civic violations that pose serious environmental and public health risks. Illegal businesses, including meat shops and dyeing units, have mushroomed in residential lanes, contributing to pollution and community distress, particularly affecting women and senior citizens.

The minister emphasized the need for immediate action, instructing officials to seal these operations and disconnect their utilities. Along with targeting noise pollution and traffic congestion, Sirsa assured local residents of prompt government intervention to address their grievances and improve urban living conditions.

