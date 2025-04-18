Left Menu

Delhi Fights Back: Crackdown on Illegal Meat Shops and Dhabas

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa ordered the demolition of illegal meat shops and dhabas in residential areas of West Delhi due to pollution and health threats. Emphasizing the need for proper licensing and zoning, Sirsa calls for immediate action against civic violations, ensuring cleaner and safer neighborhoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 19:55 IST
Delhi Fights Back: Crackdown on Illegal Meat Shops and Dhabas
Delhi Environment Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's fight against unauthorized commercial establishments intensified as Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced a crackdown on illegal meat shops and dhabas in the capital's residential areas.

During a recent inspection in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden, Sirsa identified significant civic violations that pose serious environmental and public health risks. Illegal businesses, including meat shops and dyeing units, have mushroomed in residential lanes, contributing to pollution and community distress, particularly affecting women and senior citizens.

The minister emphasized the need for immediate action, instructing officials to seal these operations and disconnect their utilities. Along with targeting noise pollution and traffic congestion, Sirsa assured local residents of prompt government intervention to address their grievances and improve urban living conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025