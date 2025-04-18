Left Menu

Bringing Back the Cheetah: India's Ambitious Conservation Effort

India is set to receive eight cheetahs from Botswana in phases, as part of the ambitious Project Cheetah. Efforts to bring more big cats from South Africa and Kenya are underway. Over Rs 112 crore has been invested so far, with significant contributions towards rehabilitation in Madhya Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 18-04-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 21:46 IST
Bringing Back the Cheetah: India's Ambitious Conservation Effort
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A bold conservation initiative titled 'Project Cheetah' is set to introduce eight big cats from Botswana to India, officials revealed on Friday. This move aims to revitalize the cheetah population, with initial transloctions expected by May.

During a review meeting, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) shared progress on the project with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The plan involves bringing more cheetahs from South Africa and Kenya, solidifying cross-border wildlife partnerships.

With over Rs 112 crore already invested, the focus remains on cheetah rehabilitation in Madhya Pradesh—67% of the funds have been allocated here. An inter-state cheetah conservation area is also being established, partnering with Rajasthan's bordering sanctuary for enhanced conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025