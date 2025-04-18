Bringing Back the Cheetah: India's Ambitious Conservation Effort
India is set to receive eight cheetahs from Botswana in phases, as part of the ambitious Project Cheetah. Efforts to bring more big cats from South Africa and Kenya are underway. Over Rs 112 crore has been invested so far, with significant contributions towards rehabilitation in Madhya Pradesh.
- Country:
- India
A bold conservation initiative titled 'Project Cheetah' is set to introduce eight big cats from Botswana to India, officials revealed on Friday. This move aims to revitalize the cheetah population, with initial transloctions expected by May.
During a review meeting, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) shared progress on the project with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The plan involves bringing more cheetahs from South Africa and Kenya, solidifying cross-border wildlife partnerships.
With over Rs 112 crore already invested, the focus remains on cheetah rehabilitation in Madhya Pradesh—67% of the funds have been allocated here. An inter-state cheetah conservation area is also being established, partnering with Rajasthan's bordering sanctuary for enhanced conservation efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Protests of Desperation: Communities in Madhya Pradesh Demand Attention
Madhya Pradesh's Raghavpur Multipurpose Project Receives Green Light
Madhya Pradesh Bids Farewell to Social Worker Arvind Joshi
Tragic Incident: Eight Die from Toxic Gas in Madhya Pradesh Well
Eight persons die after inhaling suspected toxic gas inside a well in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh: Police.