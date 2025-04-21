Pioneering Prospera: India’s First Women-Friendly Homes Launch in Porur

India is set to witness the launch of its first women-friendly residential project named 'Prospera by DAC' in Porur. With the official commencement scheduled for April 25th to 27th, this project by DAC Developers promises luxury living crafted with women in mind.

The pre-launch event, held on April 19, 2025, kicked off with a captivating performance by singer and actress Andrea Jeremiah. The event also spotlighted notable women like Mrs. Latha Pandiarajan, Dr. Saranya Jaikumar, and Mrs. Veena Kumaravel, who were honored for their contributions to their respective fields.

'Prospera by DAC' stands out for its unique offerings such as the She-Corner, surveillance-enabled creche, and robotic vacuum cleaners in each apartment. The initiative reflects DAC Developers' commitment to empowering women and creating safe, comfortable living spaces tailored to their needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)