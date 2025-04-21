Tragedy at Adventure Park: IT Professional's Fatal Zipline Fall
A 28-year-old IT professional, Taral Atpalkar, died after a fall from a zipline tower at Rajgad Water Park Resort in Pune. Police are investigating possible negligence by the resort operators. Atpalkar lost her balance when a stool slipped while securing her harness, resulting in a fatal fall.
In a tragic accident at the Rajgad Water Park Resort in Bhor tehsil of Pune, a 28-year-old IT professional lost her life on Friday. The incident involved Taral Atpalkar, who fell from a zipline tower while preparing for the adventure activity.
The fatal fall occurred when Atpalkar stood on an iron stool to attach her zipline harness. As the stool slipped, she lost balance and plummeted onto another railing 30 feet below. Immediate medical attention was sought, but Atpalkar was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.
Police are probing the possibility of negligence by the resort operators. Atpalkar, hailing from the Dhayri area of Pune, was at the park with her family. The incident has prompted discussions around safety standards at adventure parks.
