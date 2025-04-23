Rajasthan Braces for Rising Temperatures and Possible Heatwave

Rajasthan is gearing up for a temperature surge as maximum temperatures are expected to climb by 2-5 degrees Celsius in the coming week. The Meteorological Department predicts the possibility of a heatwave striking certain regions.

On April 26, light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms may occur at isolated locations, while the rest of the state is predicted to remain dry and warm.

The previous day's highest temperature was noted in Kota, reaching 42.3 degrees Celsius, surpassing the normal by 2.2 degrees.

