Rajasthan Braces for Rising Temperatures and Possible Heatwave
Rajasthan is expected to see a rise in maximum temperatures by 2-5 degrees Celsius in the coming week, with some areas facing potential heatwave conditions. While most of the state will remain dry, isolated thunderstorms are predicted for April 26. Kota recorded the highest temperature at 42.3°C recently.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:34 IST
Rajasthan is gearing up for a temperature surge as maximum temperatures are expected to climb by 2-5 degrees Celsius in the coming week. The Meteorological Department predicts the possibility of a heatwave striking certain regions.
On April 26, light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms may occur at isolated locations, while the rest of the state is predicted to remain dry and warm.
The previous day's highest temperature was noted in Kota, reaching 42.3 degrees Celsius, surpassing the normal by 2.2 degrees.
