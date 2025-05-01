Mascot Industrial City: A New Era for Gujarat's Industrial Future

Mascot Infrastructure, a leading developer in Gujarat, has embarked on its largest and most ambitious endeavor, the Mascot Industrial City, in Vithalapur, Ahmedabad district. The sprawling project covers 385 acres, promising to become a transformative manufacturing and logistics hub within one of India's most rapidly expanding industrial corridors.

At its groundbreaking ceremony, attended by prominent state officials including Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput, the company showcased the township's extensive offerings. These include a dormitory complex with 31 towers, residential apartments, and commercial amenities, poised to drive economic growth and align with the 'Make in India' initiative.

The strategic location near major infrastructure projects and its connectivity advantages underscore the project's potential to elevate Gujarat on the global industrial stage. With backing from numerous international companies and substantial infrastructure planning, Mascot Industrial City stands as a blueprint for modern industrial townships.

