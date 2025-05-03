Left Menu

Trump's Space Budget Overhaul: NASA Projects in Limbo

The 2026 budget proposal by President Donald Trump threatens significant cuts to NASA's moon-focused programs, reallocating resources towards Mars missions. DNA studies reveal genetic ties between the Picuris Pueblo tribe and ancient inhabitants of New Mexico. Meanwhile, Chile experienced a magnitude 7.4 earthquake, necessitating temporary evacuations due to tsunami fears.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 18:28 IST
Trump's Space Budget Overhaul: NASA Projects in Limbo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump's proposed 2026 space budget seeks substantial adjustments, including the elimination of NASA's ongoing moon mission programs. The budget slashes $6 billion from the space agency while directing focus towards Mars ventures encouraged by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

In an exploration of genetic heritage, new DNA research has established a link between the modern Picuris Pueblo tribe and the ancient residents of Pueblo Bonito in New Mexico's Chaco Canyon. This connection emphasizes the cultural and historical significance of the site to the Indigenous community.

Chile faced a natural disaster scare when a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck offshore near the southern coast, triggering tsunami alarms and necessitating evacuations in parts of the region and Antarctica. The alert was eventually canceled once safety was assured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025