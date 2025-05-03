Trump's Space Budget Overhaul: NASA Projects in Limbo

President Donald Trump's proposed 2026 space budget seeks substantial adjustments, including the elimination of NASA's ongoing moon mission programs. The budget slashes $6 billion from the space agency while directing focus towards Mars ventures encouraged by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

In an exploration of genetic heritage, new DNA research has established a link between the modern Picuris Pueblo tribe and the ancient residents of Pueblo Bonito in New Mexico's Chaco Canyon. This connection emphasizes the cultural and historical significance of the site to the Indigenous community.

Chile faced a natural disaster scare when a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck offshore near the southern coast, triggering tsunami alarms and necessitating evacuations in parts of the region and Antarctica. The alert was eventually canceled once safety was assured.

