Thunderstorm Alert: Himachal Pradesh Braces for Gusty Winds
A 'yellow' weather warning has been issued for nine districts in Himachal Pradesh due to thunderstorms with gusty winds and lightning. Significant rainfall was recorded in various locations, and the state can expect intermittent wet spells until May 16. No temperature changes are reported.
- Country:
- India
Residents of Himachal Pradesh are on alert as a 'yellow' weather warning has been announced until Monday. Expected thunderstorms, with gusty winds reaching up to 50 km/h, are on the horizon for nine districts, excluding Una, Bilapsur, and Hamirpur.
Recent weather conditions have included light to moderate rains, with Shilaroo experiencing the highest rainfall at 43.6 mm, followed by other regions. Shimla, Jubbarhatti, Murari Devi, and Sundernagar have already encountered thunderstorms.
The forecast suggests more wet spells in isolated areas through May 16. Throughout this period, the minimum temperatures remain stable, with Kukumseri in Tribal Lahaul and Spiti as the coldest spot at 4.8°C at night.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall and Heat Wave Across India
Controversy Erupts Over Unauthorized Mosque Demolition in Shimla
Shimla Court Orders Demolition of Sanjauli Mosque for Legal Violations
Delhi Experiences Record May Rainfall in Over a Century
Delhi's Weather Extremes: From Heavy Rainfall to Poor Air Quality