Left Menu

Scorching Heatwave Sweeps Across Uttar Pradesh: IMD Issues Alert

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for Uttar Pradesh as temperatures exceed 40°C. Severe conditions are expected till Sunday, with districts in eastern UP being the most affected. The state government is implementing measures to protect residents from heat-related illnesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:02 IST
Scorching Heatwave Sweeps Across Uttar Pradesh: IMD Issues Alert
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded alarms over a severe heatwave hitting several parts of Uttar Pradesh, with temperatures soaring past the 40-degree Celsius mark.

According to the IMD, these extreme conditions are set to linger until Sunday, affecting more than a dozen districts, particularly those in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

In response to the sweltering temperatures, which reached 45 degrees Celsius in Jhansi, the state government is urging district administrations to enforce protective measures for residents, especially in regions like Banda, Chitrakoot, and Varanasi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025