Scorching Heatwave Sweeps Across Uttar Pradesh: IMD Issues Alert
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for Uttar Pradesh as temperatures exceed 40°C. Severe conditions are expected till Sunday, with districts in eastern UP being the most affected. The state government is implementing measures to protect residents from heat-related illnesses.
Lucknow | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:02 IST
India
- India
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded alarms over a severe heatwave hitting several parts of Uttar Pradesh, with temperatures soaring past the 40-degree Celsius mark.
According to the IMD, these extreme conditions are set to linger until Sunday, affecting more than a dozen districts, particularly those in eastern Uttar Pradesh.
In response to the sweltering temperatures, which reached 45 degrees Celsius in Jhansi, the state government is urging district administrations to enforce protective measures for residents, especially in regions like Banda, Chitrakoot, and Varanasi.
