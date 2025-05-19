Tragic Incident: IT Firm's Wall Collapse Claims Life Amid Heavy Rains

A 35-year-old woman met a tragic fate when a rain-weakened wall of an IT company crumbled onto her, police reported. The victim, Shashikala, was employed in the private sector.

This unfortunate incident marks the season's first fatality attributed to the heavy rains.

The city was drenched with approximately 104 mm of rain in the past day, causing significant flooding in many low-lying neighborhoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)