Tragic Incident: IT Firm's Wall Collapse Claims Life Amid Heavy Rains
A 35-year-old woman named Shashikala tragically lost her life when a rain-soaked wall of an IT firm collapsed in the city. This incident is reported as the first rain-related death of the season, with the city receiving significant rainfall of 104 mm in 24 hours.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-05-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 19:39 IST
- Country:
- India
A 35-year-old woman met a tragic fate when a rain-weakened wall of an IT company crumbled onto her, police reported. The victim, Shashikala, was employed in the private sector.
This unfortunate incident marks the season's first fatality attributed to the heavy rains.
The city was drenched with approximately 104 mm of rain in the past day, causing significant flooding in many low-lying neighborhoods.

