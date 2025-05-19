Left Menu

Tragic Incident: IT Firm's Wall Collapse Claims Life Amid Heavy Rains

A 35-year-old woman named Shashikala tragically lost her life when a rain-soaked wall of an IT firm collapsed in the city. This incident is reported as the first rain-related death of the season, with the city receiving significant rainfall of 104 mm in 24 hours.

Bengaluru | Updated: 19-05-2025 19:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A 35-year-old woman met a tragic fate when a rain-weakened wall of an IT company crumbled onto her, police reported. The victim, Shashikala, was employed in the private sector.

This unfortunate incident marks the season's first fatality attributed to the heavy rains.

The city was drenched with approximately 104 mm of rain in the past day, causing significant flooding in many low-lying neighborhoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

