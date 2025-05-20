China's Ambitious Interplanetary Mission: Countdown to Tianwen-2 Launch

China is gearing up for an astronomical milestone with the planned launch of the Tianwen-2 asteroid probe at the end of May. As reported by state media CCTV, the mission aims to collect samples from a near-Earth asteroid, marking China's first venture into interplanetary sample collection.

The probe, known as Tianwen-2, was transported to the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre's launch area on May 14, 2023. This step signifies a crucial phase as the probe now undergoes final inspections prior to its much-anticipated launch.

This mission reflects China's growing prowess in space exploration, setting a new benchmark for the nation's scientific and technological capabilities in interplanetary missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)