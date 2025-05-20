Left Menu

China's Ambitious Interplanetary Mission: Countdown to Tianwen-2 Launch

China plans to launch the Tianwen-2 asteroid probe in late May to collect samples from a near-Earth asteroid. The probe has arrived at the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre, and preparations for inspection and launch are underway, marking China's first interplanetary sample collection mission.

China is gearing up for an astronomical milestone with the planned launch of the Tianwen-2 asteroid probe at the end of May. As reported by state media CCTV, the mission aims to collect samples from a near-Earth asteroid, marking China's first venture into interplanetary sample collection.

The probe, known as Tianwen-2, was transported to the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre's launch area on May 14, 2023. This step signifies a crucial phase as the probe now undergoes final inspections prior to its much-anticipated launch.

This mission reflects China's growing prowess in space exploration, setting a new benchmark for the nation's scientific and technological capabilities in interplanetary missions.

