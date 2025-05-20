Elephants to the Rescue: Andhra Pradesh Battles Wildlife Menace
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan announces Karnataka's provision of six trained Kumki elephants to combat rogue elephants wreaking havoc on farmlands and endangering lives. This intervention aims to protect farmers in Chittoor and Parvathipuram Manyam by restoring balance and minimizing agricultural losses.
- Country:
- India
In an effort to counter rogue elephants causing havoc on farmlands, Andhra Pradesh has secured the help of six Kumki elephants from Karnataka. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan declared the initiative aimed at mitigating crop damages and safeguarding the lives of those residing in affected regions.
The southern part of the state has been grappling with wild elephants unpredictably roaming across six mandals, instilling fear and causing significant damage to agriculture. The intervention, ready to take place in late May, reflects a strategic approach to wildlife management.
Kalyan expressed optimism that the presence of these trained elephants will effectively deter wild herds, especially in Chittoor and Parvathipuram Manyam districts, helping drive them back to forest territories and restore safety for farmers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arrest in Social Media Hate Speech Against Karnataka CM
Arrest Made in Communal Disharmony Case Targeting Karnataka CM
Strategic Mock Drills Launch in Karnataka Amid Rising Threats
Court Dismisses Conspiracy Allegations Against Karnataka Leaders
Gali Janardhana Reddy: Convicted in Epic Karnataka Mining Scam