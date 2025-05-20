Elephants to the Rescue: Andhra Pradesh Battles Wildlife Menace

In an effort to counter rogue elephants causing havoc on farmlands, Andhra Pradesh has secured the help of six Kumki elephants from Karnataka. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan declared the initiative aimed at mitigating crop damages and safeguarding the lives of those residing in affected regions.

The southern part of the state has been grappling with wild elephants unpredictably roaming across six mandals, instilling fear and causing significant damage to agriculture. The intervention, ready to take place in late May, reflects a strategic approach to wildlife management.

Kalyan expressed optimism that the presence of these trained elephants will effectively deter wild herds, especially in Chittoor and Parvathipuram Manyam districts, helping drive them back to forest territories and restore safety for farmers.

