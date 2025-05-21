Left Menu

Nvidia's Jensen Huang Criticizes U.S. AI Chip Export Controls

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang criticized U.S. export controls on AI chips to China as a failure. He noted the policy's flawed assumptions and mentioned China's push to develop a domestic supply chain. The U.S. measures have hurt Nvidia's market share in China significantly.

Updated: 21-05-2025 08:04 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 08:04 IST
Nvidia's Chief Executive, Jensen Huang, has criticized U.S. export controls on artificial intelligence chips to China, branding them a failure. According to Huang, the foundational assumptions that led to the implementation of these controls were flawed.

Due to the U.S.'s block on selling advanced AI chips to China, Chinese companies have turned to local semiconductor designers like Huawei. Additionally, this move has accelerated China's investment in developing a self-reliant supply chain.

Huang's comments follow China's call for the U.S. to halt what it describes as discriminatory measures. As these controls have affected Nvidia's market share in China significantly, the tensions continue amid high-level trade discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

