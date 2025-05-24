Left Menu

Metropolitan Revolution: Harnessing India's Urban Economic Power

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy proposes a national task force led by the Prime Minister and respective Chief Ministers to maximize the economic potential of India's top metropolitan cities. Highlighting the significant contributions of cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad, Reddy calls for coordinated urban development and governance reforms to elevate India's global urban economy standing.

Updated: 24-05-2025 19:30 IST
In a compelling address to the Governing Council of NITI Aayog in Delhi, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made a significant proposal for harnessing the economic power of India's major metropolitan cities.

Reddy suggested forming a national task force, spearheaded by the Prime Minister and including the Chief Ministers, to fully leverage the economic potential of Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad. These cities, he argued, are essential engines driving the country's urban GDP, fostering economic growth, innovation, and job creation.

The proposed initiative aims to implement comprehensive urban development, infrastructure investment, and governance reforms. This strategy, as discussed, could propel India to new heights in the global urban economy, creating millions of jobs and achieving a targeted national GDP, thereby realizing the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

