Metropolitan Revolution: Harnessing India's Urban Economic Power

In a compelling address to the Governing Council of NITI Aayog in Delhi, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made a significant proposal for harnessing the economic power of India's major metropolitan cities.

Reddy suggested forming a national task force, spearheaded by the Prime Minister and including the Chief Ministers, to fully leverage the economic potential of Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad. These cities, he argued, are essential engines driving the country's urban GDP, fostering economic growth, innovation, and job creation.

The proposed initiative aims to implement comprehensive urban development, infrastructure investment, and governance reforms. This strategy, as discussed, could propel India to new heights in the global urban economy, creating millions of jobs and achieving a targeted national GDP, thereby realizing the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.