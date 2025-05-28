Odisha Unveils ANKUR Initiative to Transform Urban Landscape

In a bold move to leapfrog its urban development, the Odisha government launched the ANKUR initiative, aiming to revolutionize city planning across the state. The ambitious program seeks to catalyze urban growth, with a strong focus on creating efficient and citizen-centric cities.

The state's Housing and Urban Development Department marked the initiative's inauguration by signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with six leading organizations in the urban development sector. This partnership aims to bring cutting-edge innovation and expertise to Odisha's cities, with a unified goal of building a Viksit Odisha.

The ANKUR initiative, known as the Atal Network for Knowledge, Urbanisation, and Reforms, is strategically designed to enhance Odisha's urban capacity by 2036. The program will emphasize four key pillars: capacity building, research, implementation support, and innovation, aligning with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.