Tragedy Strikes: Tiger Claims Life in Bandhavgarh Buffer Zone

A tragic incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district when a tiger attacked and killed a 40-year-old woman. The victim, Gulli Bai Yadav, was mauled near her home in Rakhi village, located just 1.5 kilometers from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve's core area.

Manpur Forest Ranger Mukesh Ahirwar confirmed that the attack happened around 8 am in the buffer zone of the renowned tiger reserve. Forest and police officials swiftly reached the scene and moved the body to Manpur Community Health Centre for post-mortem examinations.

The bereaved family has been granted Rs 10,000 in immediate financial aid. Forest officials assured that more compensation would be disbursed later according to governmental protocols.

