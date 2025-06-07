Ukraine Denies Russia's Claims of Delayed Soldier Body Exchange
Ukraine refuted Russia's allegations of delaying the body exchange of soldiers, urging constructive dialogue. Russia claimed Ukraine postponed these actions indefinitely. Both nations previously agreed on exchanging more prisoners and repatriating bodies of 12,000 soldiers. Discrepancies in the exchange processes were highlighted by Ukrainian officials.
Ukraine has firmly denied accusations by Russia that it is stalling the exchange of soldiers' bodies, calling on Moscow to cease playing "dirty games" and resume constructive negotiations.
Kremlin adviser Vladimir Medinsky alleged that Ukraine unexpectedly delayed the exchange of prisoners and the repatriation of deceased soldiers. This follows the second round of peace talks held in Istanbul, where the two sides had agreed to focus exchanges on the youngest and most severely wounded, while also repatriating 12,000 fallen troops.
Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War contested Russia's claims, stating that while an agreement on body repatriation was made, no specific date was set. Furthermore, Ukraine argued that Russia's prisoner lists did not align with agreed criteria, prompting unilateral Russian actions outside the negotiation framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
