Heroic Operation: Battling the Blaze on MV WAN HAI 503

The Indian Coast Guard has been engaged in a critical firefighting mission following a substantial fire outbreak aboard the Singapore-flagged cargo vessel MV WAN HAI 503. The blaze, which erupted three days ago after a container explosion, posed serious challenges due to adverse sea conditions off the Kerala coast.

A specialized team, including a pilot and aircrew divers, executed an aerial mission deploying 1,000 kg of dry chemical powder onto the fire. Despite extinguishing the external flames, smoke continues to rise from the vessel, suggesting potential internal heat sources.

The ship, traveling from Colombo to Mumbai, had 22 crew members aboard, 18 of whom were rescued. The Coast Guard remains on high alert, vigilantly monitoring the situation and prioritizing environmental safety against coastal risks.

