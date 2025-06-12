Left Menu

Heroic Operation: Battling the Blaze on MV WAN HAI 503

The Indian Coast Guard continues firefighting efforts on the Singapore-flagged cargo vessel MV WAN HAI 503 after a devastating fire broke out following a container explosion. Despite the external fire being extinguished, dense smoke persists, indicating internal smoldering, while efforts to fully contain the blaze are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 16:41 IST
Heroic Operation: Battling the Blaze on MV WAN HAI 503
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard has been engaged in a critical firefighting mission following a substantial fire outbreak aboard the Singapore-flagged cargo vessel MV WAN HAI 503. The blaze, which erupted three days ago after a container explosion, posed serious challenges due to adverse sea conditions off the Kerala coast.

A specialized team, including a pilot and aircrew divers, executed an aerial mission deploying 1,000 kg of dry chemical powder onto the fire. Despite extinguishing the external flames, smoke continues to rise from the vessel, suggesting potential internal heat sources.

The ship, traveling from Colombo to Mumbai, had 22 crew members aboard, 18 of whom were rescued. The Coast Guard remains on high alert, vigilantly monitoring the situation and prioritizing environmental safety against coastal risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025