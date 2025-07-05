Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Eight Lives in Uttar Pradesh

A devastating accident in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district resulted in the death of eight individuals, including a groom. The SUV hit a wall, killing eight of the ten occupants. Two survivors are undergoing treatment. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences and directed immediate medical aid.

Tragic Road Accident Claims Eight Lives in Uttar Pradesh
Eight individuals died in a tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district. The vehicle, an SUV carrying a groom and his party, crashed into a wall, resulting in catastrophic casualties.

Police reported that the groom, Suraj, along with his sister-in-law and her young daughter, were among those who perished following the high-speed collision near Janata Inter College.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences, assuring prompt medical assistance for survivors and wishing them a swift recovery. He urged officials to ensure thorough support for affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

