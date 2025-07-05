Tragic Road Accident Claims Eight Lives in Uttar Pradesh
A devastating accident in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district resulted in the death of eight individuals, including a groom. The SUV hit a wall, killing eight of the ten occupants. Two survivors are undergoing treatment. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences and directed immediate medical aid.
Eight individuals died in a tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district. The vehicle, an SUV carrying a groom and his party, crashed into a wall, resulting in catastrophic casualties.
Police reported that the groom, Suraj, along with his sister-in-law and her young daughter, were among those who perished following the high-speed collision near Janata Inter College.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences, assuring prompt medical assistance for survivors and wishing them a swift recovery. He urged officials to ensure thorough support for affected families.
