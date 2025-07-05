Tragic Road Accident Claims Eight Lives in Uttar Pradesh

Eight individuals died in a tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district. The vehicle, an SUV carrying a groom and his party, crashed into a wall, resulting in catastrophic casualties.

Police reported that the groom, Suraj, along with his sister-in-law and her young daughter, were among those who perished following the high-speed collision near Janata Inter College.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences, assuring prompt medical assistance for survivors and wishing them a swift recovery. He urged officials to ensure thorough support for affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)