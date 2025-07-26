Kargil Vijay Diwas: NALSA launches free legal aid services for soldier's families

Left Menu

PTI | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 26-07-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 17:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) launched a scheme on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas to provide free legal aid to soldiers, ex-servicemen and their families, officials said on Saturday.

NALSA's executive chairman, Justice Suryakant, launched the Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojna on Saturday in a ceremony held in New Delhi. He virtually inaugurated legal services clinics in Sainik Welfare Boards across states.

A legal services clinic at the headquarters of Himachal Pradesh Ex-Servicemen Corporation, Hamirpur, was also inaugurated virtually, officials said.

Free legal aid will be provided to ex-servicemen, serving soldiers and their families in the legal services clinic established in Hamirpur. Panel lawyers and paralegal volunteers from the Legal Services Authority will be available at this clinic, they added.

Meanwhile, Vijay Diwas was observed in various parts of the state where rich tributes were paid to the soldiers who were killed in the Kargil War. Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26 every year. On this day in 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of Operation Vijay, declaring victory after a nearly three-month battle on the icy heights of Kargil, including such super-high-altitude locations as Tololing and Tiger Hill.

At Hamirpur, Deputy Commissioner Amarjeet Singh led the people in paying their respects to those who laid down their lives in the war. At the Shaheed Memorial function, their families were also honoured. Singh, along with other senior officials and townspeople, laid flower petals at the statue of Captain Mridul Sharma who was killed on duty.

