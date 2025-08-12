Epic Return of NASA Crew-10 and Ancient Wallacean Discoveries Unveiled
Four astronauts from NASA's Crew-10 mission on board the SpaceX Dragon capsule departed from the ISS after five-months, headed for a California splashdown. Meanwhile, scientists discovered stone tools in Indonesia's Sulawesi island, hinting at ancient human activity over 1.5 million years ago in the Wallacea region.
Four astronauts, part of NASA's Crew-10 mission, have bade farewell to the International Space Station. The crew boarded a SpaceX Dragon capsule on Friday, commencing a journey back to Earth expected to conclude with a splashdown on Saturday morning off the U.S. West Coast.
Among the astronauts were U.S. personnel Nichole Ayers and mission commander Anne McClain, accompanied by Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi and Russian cosmonaut Kirill Peskov. Their return marks the end of a significant five-month tenure at the orbiting laboratory.
In another scientific breakthrough, a discovery on Indonesia's Sulawesi island hints at much older human inhabitation in the Wallacea region. Archaeologists have unearthed stone tools dating back 1.5 million years, potentially rewriting the history of human occupation between Asia and Australia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NASA
- SpaceX
- Crew-10
- space station
- astronauts
- Indonesia
- Wallacea
- stone tools
- stoneage
- hominids
ALSO READ
Indonesia Eyes Record Palm Oil Exports to India Boosted by Tariff Cuts
Indonesia Aims to Boost Palm Oil Exports to India With Tariff Benefits
Indonesia Boosts Defense Capabilities with Turkish and French Fighter Jets
Rahul Gandhi quotes India's defence attache in Indonesia to attack govt, says you told pilots to not attack their air defence system.
Tsunami Alert for Indonesia after Russian Quake