Left Menu

Epic Return of NASA Crew-10 and Ancient Wallacean Discoveries Unveiled

Four astronauts from NASA's Crew-10 mission on board the SpaceX Dragon capsule departed from the ISS after five-months, headed for a California splashdown. Meanwhile, scientists discovered stone tools in Indonesia's Sulawesi island, hinting at ancient human activity over 1.5 million years ago in the Wallacea region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 02:28 IST
Epic Return of NASA Crew-10 and Ancient Wallacean Discoveries Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Four astronauts, part of NASA's Crew-10 mission, have bade farewell to the International Space Station. The crew boarded a SpaceX Dragon capsule on Friday, commencing a journey back to Earth expected to conclude with a splashdown on Saturday morning off the U.S. West Coast.

Among the astronauts were U.S. personnel Nichole Ayers and mission commander Anne McClain, accompanied by Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi and Russian cosmonaut Kirill Peskov. Their return marks the end of a significant five-month tenure at the orbiting laboratory.

In another scientific breakthrough, a discovery on Indonesia's Sulawesi island hints at much older human inhabitation in the Wallacea region. Archaeologists have unearthed stone tools dating back 1.5 million years, potentially rewriting the history of human occupation between Asia and Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025