Epic Return of NASA Crew-10 and Ancient Wallacean Discoveries Unveiled

Four astronauts, part of NASA's Crew-10 mission, have bade farewell to the International Space Station. The crew boarded a SpaceX Dragon capsule on Friday, commencing a journey back to Earth expected to conclude with a splashdown on Saturday morning off the U.S. West Coast.

Among the astronauts were U.S. personnel Nichole Ayers and mission commander Anne McClain, accompanied by Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi and Russian cosmonaut Kirill Peskov. Their return marks the end of a significant five-month tenure at the orbiting laboratory.

In another scientific breakthrough, a discovery on Indonesia's Sulawesi island hints at much older human inhabitation in the Wallacea region. Archaeologists have unearthed stone tools dating back 1.5 million years, potentially rewriting the history of human occupation between Asia and Australia.

