Tech Snags Ground India's Pioneering Drone Cloud Seeding Project

India's inaugural attempt at AI-powered drone cloud seeding was aborted in Rajasthan's Ramgarh near Jaipur on Tuesday, as technical glitches and regulatory constraints led to an untimely halt.

Agriculture Minister Kirodi Meena assured that the groundbreaking endeavor, which aims to induce rainfall in the drought-affected region, will reconvene within a month.

The efforts spearheaded by GenXAI were stymied by GPS disruptions due to dense crowd attendance and mobile network interferences, conditions which are being addressed to ensure future success.

