Tech Snags Ground India's Pioneering Drone Cloud Seeding Project

India's first AI-driven drone cloud seeding operation in Rajasthan was postponed due to technical issues and regulatory challenges. The interference from mobile networks disrupted the drone's GPS signal, preventing safe execution. A demonstration is expected to occur again within a month after obtaining necessary permissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-08-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 20:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's inaugural attempt at AI-powered drone cloud seeding was aborted in Rajasthan's Ramgarh near Jaipur on Tuesday, as technical glitches and regulatory constraints led to an untimely halt.

Agriculture Minister Kirodi Meena assured that the groundbreaking endeavor, which aims to induce rainfall in the drought-affected region, will reconvene within a month.

The efforts spearheaded by GenXAI were stymied by GPS disruptions due to dense crowd attendance and mobile network interferences, conditions which are being addressed to ensure future success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

