Monsoon Tragedy: 20 Lives Lost in Thane District

In Maharashtra's Thane district, 20 people have died in rain-related incidents this monsoon season, with 1,842.9 mm of rainfall recorded. Causes of death include tree falls, drowning, and lightning. Kalyan taluka reported the highest casualties. Additionally, 337 houses were damaged, and 13 cattle perished.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 19-08-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 12:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic monsoon season, at least 20 individuals have lost their lives due to rain-related incidents in Maharashtra's Thane district, a senior official reported on Tuesday. The staggering death toll is coupled with 1,842.9 mm of rainfall since May, causing widespread concern.

The fatalities, outlined by Sandeep Mane, the resident deputy collector, resulted from various incidents, including tree falls, drowning, and lightning strikes. Thane city experienced the highest rainfall, marking 69 mm on Monday alone.

In summary, the district has already received over 70% of its seasonal rainfall quota. Kalyan taluka recorded 11 deaths, leading the casualty count, followed by subsequent incidents in Shahapur, Murbad, and Thane talukas. Additionally, hundreds of homes suffered partial damage, and several families required emergency evacuation to safer shelters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

