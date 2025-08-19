Monsoon Tragedy: 20 Lives Lost in Thane District

In a tragic monsoon season, at least 20 individuals have lost their lives due to rain-related incidents in Maharashtra's Thane district, a senior official reported on Tuesday. The staggering death toll is coupled with 1,842.9 mm of rainfall since May, causing widespread concern.

The fatalities, outlined by Sandeep Mane, the resident deputy collector, resulted from various incidents, including tree falls, drowning, and lightning strikes. Thane city experienced the highest rainfall, marking 69 mm on Monday alone.

In summary, the district has already received over 70% of its seasonal rainfall quota. Kalyan taluka recorded 11 deaths, leading the casualty count, followed by subsequent incidents in Shahapur, Murbad, and Thane talukas. Additionally, hundreds of homes suffered partial damage, and several families required emergency evacuation to safer shelters.

