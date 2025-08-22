PM Modi's Infrastructure Push: Empowering Bihar for Prosperity

In a significant move to bolster infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled several high-value projects in Bihar on Friday, collectively worth over Rs 13,000 crore. The ambitious initiative includes the inauguration of the 600 MW Buxar Thermal Power Plant and the Aunta-Simaria Bridge over the Ganga, touted to transform the transportation network while strengthening energy capacity in the state.

Among the highlights, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, aiming to offer advanced and affordable cancer care to regional patients, thereby reducing their dependence on distant metro cities for medical treatment. This facility is expected to significantly enhance healthcare services in Bihar and neighboring states.

Further, Modi's visit was marked by the kick-starting of urban infrastructure projects under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT 2.0), enhancing water supply and sanitation. The new ventures aim to alleviate travel routes by easing congestion and providing better connectivity, thereby promising to accelerate economic growth and development in the region.