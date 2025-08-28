Unlocking the Secrets of Chirality: A Leap Forward in Molecular Science

For the first time, researchers have delved into how an electron's behavior differs based on the chirality of a molecule, a breakthrough that has significant implications for drug development.

Chirality, a fundamental property of biological molecules including DNA and proteins, influences drug design by ensuring specificity, effectively targeting the molecule without unwanted side effects.

The study, conducted by a team at ETH Zurich and published in Nature, uses innovative technology to monitor electron movements in chiral molecules, providing fresh insights into molecular interactions and paving the way for future advancements in drug specificity and efficacy.