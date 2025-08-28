Left Menu

Unlocking the Secrets of Chirality: A Leap Forward in Molecular Science

Researchers have uncovered how electronic behavior in molecules is influenced by chirality, a key property for drug development. The study, published in Nature, reveals crucial insights into how chiral molecules, due to their mirror-image structure, affect electron dynamics, offering new avenues for creating highly specific medications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:28 IST
For the first time, researchers have delved into how an electron's behavior differs based on the chirality of a molecule, a breakthrough that has significant implications for drug development.

Chirality, a fundamental property of biological molecules including DNA and proteins, influences drug design by ensuring specificity, effectively targeting the molecule without unwanted side effects.

The study, conducted by a team at ETH Zurich and published in Nature, uses innovative technology to monitor electron movements in chiral molecules, providing fresh insights into molecular interactions and paving the way for future advancements in drug specificity and efficacy.

