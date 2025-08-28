Deadly Strikes Shake Kyiv: A Major Setback in Ukraine Peace Efforts

In a shocking escalation of hostilities, Russia launched a major missile and drone assault on Ukraine early Thursday, targeting the capital city of Kyiv. This attack, which killed at least 21 people, has been condemned by the U.S. special envoy as a significant blow to peace efforts led by President Donald Trump.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt expressed the administration's dismay, acknowledging the ongoing conflict, which has persisted for over three years. Despite recent diplomatic efforts, including Trump's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, tensions remain high as Russia's aggression intensifies.

This latest attack has prompted strong international condemnation. The European Union and Britain have summoned Russian envoys to protest the shelling of residential areas and diplomatic missions, while new rounds of sanctions are being discussed. Efforts to negotiate peace continue amid Ukraine's resolve to defend against ongoing Russian offensives.