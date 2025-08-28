Left Menu

Deadly Strikes Shake Kyiv: A Major Setback in Ukraine Peace Efforts

Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine, targeting civilian areas in Kyiv. This devastating strike killed at least 21 people and undermined President Donald Trump's peace efforts. The conflict continues to escalate despite recent diplomatic meetings aimed at ending the aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 23:51 IST
Deadly Strikes Shake Kyiv: A Major Setback in Ukraine Peace Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a shocking escalation of hostilities, Russia launched a major missile and drone assault on Ukraine early Thursday, targeting the capital city of Kyiv. This attack, which killed at least 21 people, has been condemned by the U.S. special envoy as a significant blow to peace efforts led by President Donald Trump.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt expressed the administration's dismay, acknowledging the ongoing conflict, which has persisted for over three years. Despite recent diplomatic efforts, including Trump's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, tensions remain high as Russia's aggression intensifies.

This latest attack has prompted strong international condemnation. The European Union and Britain have summoned Russian envoys to protest the shelling of residential areas and diplomatic missions, while new rounds of sanctions are being discussed. Efforts to negotiate peace continue amid Ukraine's resolve to defend against ongoing Russian offensives.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Sanctuary: Minneapolis Church Shooting Leaves Community Reeling

Tragedy in the Sanctuary: Minneapolis Church Shooting Leaves Community Reeli...

 United States
2
Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Diamond League Finals men's javelin event in Zurich.

Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Diamond League Finals men's javelin event i...

 Global
3
Tragic Demise Sparks NHRC Probe in Jaipur

Tragic Demise Sparks NHRC Probe in Jaipur

 India
4
CDC Leadership Turmoil: Vaccine Policy Shake-Up Sparks Major Resignations

CDC Leadership Turmoil: Vaccine Policy Shake-Up Sparks Major Resignations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025