Indo-Swiss Collaboration: Strengthening Research and Innovation Ties

India and Switzerland have underscored their dedication to enhancing collaboration in research and innovation. This development was announced at the seventh meeting of the Indo-Swiss Joint Committee on Science and Technology, held in Bern.

Co-chaired by Martina Hirayama, Switzerland's State Secretary for Education, Research and Innovation, and Abhay Karandikar, Secretary of India's Department of Science and Technology, the meeting focused on reviewing ongoing collaborations under the 2003 bilateral agreement on science and technology.

The discussions aimed at optimizing the use of support mechanisms and formulating new strategies to fortify the partnership. Officials highlighted the collaboration's success, agreeing on future implementation steps, including the next meeting in India in 2027. Cooperation has been significantly bolstered through initiatives like the Swissnex office in Bengaluru and various funded research projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)