Left Menu

Indo-Swiss Collaboration: Strengthening Research and Innovation Ties

India and Switzerland have reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation in research and innovation at the Indo-Swiss Joint Committee on Science and Technology meeting. Highlights include reviewing existing collaborations, exploring new approaches, and agreeing on further implementation steps, with significant contributions from various Swiss and Indian institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 21:36 IST
Indo-Swiss Collaboration: Strengthening Research and Innovation Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and Switzerland have underscored their dedication to enhancing collaboration in research and innovation. This development was announced at the seventh meeting of the Indo-Swiss Joint Committee on Science and Technology, held in Bern.

Co-chaired by Martina Hirayama, Switzerland's State Secretary for Education, Research and Innovation, and Abhay Karandikar, Secretary of India's Department of Science and Technology, the meeting focused on reviewing ongoing collaborations under the 2003 bilateral agreement on science and technology.

The discussions aimed at optimizing the use of support mechanisms and formulating new strategies to fortify the partnership. Officials highlighted the collaboration's success, agreeing on future implementation steps, including the next meeting in India in 2027. Cooperation has been significantly bolstered through initiatives like the Swissnex office in Bengaluru and various funded research projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Landslides in Jammu and Kashmir: A Hamlet on the Brink

Landslides in Jammu and Kashmir: A Hamlet on the Brink

 India
2
Political Showdown in Bihar: Leaders Clash Ahead of Elections

Political Showdown in Bihar: Leaders Clash Ahead of Elections

 India
3
Sharif Urges SCO for Structured Dialogue to Address South Asia Disputes

Sharif Urges SCO for Structured Dialogue to Address South Asia Disputes

 China
4
Venezuela's Defiant Stance Amid Rising Tensions

Venezuela's Defiant Stance Amid Rising Tensions

 Venezuela

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025