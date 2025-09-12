The Monsoon's Dance: India's Lifeline Unveiled
The southwest monsoon, critical for India's agriculture and water supply, is expected to withdraw from northwest India by mid-September, according to the India Meteorological Department. This year, the monsoon's advancement was among the earliest since 2009, bringing a surplus of rainfall, crucial for the nation's economy.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that the southwest monsoon is set to begin retreating from northwest India around September 15. This seasonal system, crucial for agriculture and water resources, normally departs fully by mid-October.
This year, the monsoon's swift coverage across India was notable, reaching the entire nation nine days ahead of schedule, marking the earliest progression since 2020.
With a 7% surplus in rainfall, the monsoon remains vital to India's agriculture, which sustains 42% of the population and contributes significantly to the GDP. Additionally, it fills reservoirs crucial for drinking water and electricity generation, underlining its central role in the economy.
