Left Menu

The Monsoon's Dance: India's Lifeline Unveiled

The southwest monsoon, critical for India's agriculture and water supply, is expected to withdraw from northwest India by mid-September, according to the India Meteorological Department. This year, the monsoon's advancement was among the earliest since 2009, bringing a surplus of rainfall, crucial for the nation's economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 15:14 IST
The Monsoon's Dance: India's Lifeline Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that the southwest monsoon is set to begin retreating from northwest India around September 15. This seasonal system, crucial for agriculture and water resources, normally departs fully by mid-October.

This year, the monsoon's swift coverage across India was notable, reaching the entire nation nine days ahead of schedule, marking the earliest progression since 2020.

With a 7% surplus in rainfall, the monsoon remains vital to India's agriculture, which sustains 42% of the population and contributes significantly to the GDP. Additionally, it fills reservoirs crucial for drinking water and electricity generation, underlining its central role in the economy.

TRENDING

1
Delhi High Court Dismisses Activist's Plea Over Travel Ban

Delhi High Court Dismisses Activist's Plea Over Travel Ban

 India
2
Fed Faces Balancing Act: Rate Cuts and Job Market Concerns

Fed Faces Balancing Act: Rate Cuts and Job Market Concerns

 Global
3
BJP Counters Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Allegations Amid Congress Decline

BJP Counters Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Allegations Amid Congress Decline

 India
4
Federal Reserve's Rate Cut Dilemma: Balancing Inflation and Employment

Federal Reserve's Rate Cut Dilemma: Balancing Inflation and Employment

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025