Hemant Soren Advocates Healthcare Reforms Amid Urban Challenges

During an event in Ranchi, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren distributed appointment letters to 160 healthcare officials. Soren directed the health department to recognize top performing medical officers, aiming to strengthen the healthcare sector in the state.

Soren urged the newly recruited doctors and medical officers to focus on serving the underprivileged in Jharkhand. He highlighted the modern challenges in healthcare, notably the health impacts caused by technology and environmental pollution on children.

The Chief Minister criticized the increasing prevalence of caesarean deliveries in urban areas, contrasting them with village births. Soren emphasized the need to improve urban planning to tackle looming problems posed by natural disasters, which cities struggle with more than villages.

(With inputs from agencies.)