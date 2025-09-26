Andhra Pradesh: A Vision for a Knowledge and Logistics Powerhouse

In a forward-looking address, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced plans to steer the state towards becoming a vibrant knowledge and technology hub, in line with achieving the 'one family-one entrepreneur' goal. Focusing on skill development and employment, the government has already facilitated jobs for 4.71 lakh youths alongside 15,941 teaching appointments.

Among the key highlights, Naidu announced the formation of an Andhra Pradesh Logistics Corporation to position the state as a leading logistics hub and the establishment of educational institutions including an aviation university. Tourism was granted industry status, aiming to expand hotel capacities and promote homestays.

Infrastructure development forms a significant part of Naidu's vision, with plans to enhance 15,000 km of roads. The state also aims to boost connectivity through a multi-modal transport system and an ambitious bullet train project. Visakhapatnam's emerging role as an IT hub was emphasized, with major companies setting up infrastructure there.

(With inputs from agencies.)