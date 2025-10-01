Project Swastik: A 65-Year Legacy of Infrastructure Excellence in Sikkim

Project Swastik of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) celebrated its 65th Raising Day in Gangtok, highlighting a rich history of infrastructure development in Sikkim's high-altitude regions.

Since its establishment in 1960, Project Swastik has been vital in connecting remote valleys with the nation's mainstream, boosting strategic connectivity for the armed forces. The project has navigated challenging terrains, constructing 1,412 km of roads and over 80 bridges despite natural obstacles like glacial floods.

With ambitious plans worth Rs 1,152.66 crores, including roadways and tunnels, Project Swastik aims to fortify Sikkim's connectivity using cutting-edge technologies, ensuring future resilience and sustainability.