Dramatic Rescue: Pregnant Bear Saved from Mountain Stream in Jammu and Kashmir

A pregnant black bear weighing over 300 kg was rescued from a mountain stream in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. The 48-hour operation involved wildlife officials, the Army, and locals, emphasizing non-use of tranquilisers. Another bear and cubs were safely guided back to the forest, highlighting the need for public cooperation in wildlife conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhaderwah/Jammu | Updated: 05-10-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 19:08 IST
A dramatic rescue unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district as a pregnant black bear was saved from a treacherous mountain stream. Weighing over 300 kg, the bear was stranded in the strong currents of Dangar Nullah, prompting a swift response from wildlife officials.

The rescue operation, led by the Wildlife Protection Department and supported by the local Army and villagers, lasted 48 hours. Supervising officer Shafer Iqbal noted the team's decision to avoid using tranquilizers, prioritizing the bear's safety, especially due to its pregnancy.

In a separate incident, a bear along with two cubs were successfully returned to the forest in Doda district. Authorities stress the importance of public awareness and cooperation in safeguarding wildlife and preserving natural habitats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

