Heroic Rescue: Monkey Saved from Power Line Shock in Thane
A monkey in Thane West was rescued by a joint team after being electrocuted by overhead power lines on Sunday. The distressed animal was spotted by a citizen near Tikujini Wadi water park, leading to a prompt response from the Fire Brigade, Forest Department, and other organizations.
In a dramatic rescue operation in Thane West, a monkey was hospitalized after receiving an electric shock from overhead power lines. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, drawing the attention of local officials and wildlife experts.
A vigilant citizen noticed the distressed monkey perched on a tree branch near Tikujini Wadi water park. The concerned individual promptly alerted the Disaster Management Room at 1:15pm, setting off a coordinated rescue effort.
A multi-agency team, including the Fire Brigade, the Forest Department, and the Wildlife Welfare Association, along with Mahavitaran, collaborated to save the animal. The monkey was safely brought down and admitted to the CPCA Veterinary Clinic for treatment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
